Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price in Angul starts from Rs. 49.62 Lakhs.
The on road price for Toyota Fortuner Legender top variant goes up to Rs. 54.11 Lakhs in Angul.
The lowest price
Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price in Angul starts from Rs. 49.62 Lakhs.
The on road price for Toyota Fortuner Legender top variant goes up to Rs. 54.11 Lakhs in Angul.
The lowest price model is Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender and the most priced model is Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender.
Visit your nearest
Toyota Fortuner Legender dealers and showrooms in Angul for best offers.
Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price breakup in Angul includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Toyota Fortuner Legender is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Angul, Audi Q3 which starts at Rs. 44.89 Lakhs in Angul and Lexus UX starting at Rs. 40 Lakhs in Angul.
Variants On-Road Price Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender ₹ 49.62 Lakhs Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender ₹ 54.11 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price