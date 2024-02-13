Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Tiago on road price in Amritsar starts from Rs. 5.72 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Tiago top variant goes up to Rs. 6.49 Lakhs in Amritsar.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Tata Tiago XE and the most priced model is Tata Tiago XT.
Visit your nearest
Tata Tiago dealers and showrooms in Amritsar for best offers.
Tata Tiago on road price breakup in Amritsar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Tiago is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Swift which starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs in Amritsar, Maruti Suzuki Baleno which starts at Rs. 6.61 Lakhs in Amritsar and Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 starting at Rs. 6.5 Lakhs in Amritsar.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Tiago XE ₹ 5.72 Lakhs Tata Tiago XT (O) ₹ 6.27 Lakhs Tata Tiago XT ₹ 6.49 Lakhs
