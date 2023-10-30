Tata Nexon on road price in Mahrajganj starts from Rs. 9.26 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon top variant goes up to Rs. 12.72 Lakhs in Mahrajganj. Tata Nexon comes with a choice of Tata Nexon on road price in Mahrajganj starts from Rs. 9.26 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon top variant goes up to Rs. 12.72 Lakhs in Mahrajganj. Tata Nexon comes with a choice of engine options. The lowest price model is Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT and the most priced model is Tata Nexon Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT. The Tata Nexon on road price in Mahrajganj for 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 9.26 - 12.72 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tata Nexon dealers and showrooms in Mahrajganj for best offers. Tata Nexon on road price breakup in Mahrajganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT ₹ 9.26 Lakhs Tata Nexon Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT ₹ 11.05 Lakhs Tata Nexon Pure 1.2 Revotorq Diesel 6MT ₹ 12.72 Lakhs Tata Nexon Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT ₹ 12.72 Lakhs