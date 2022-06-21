Home > New Cars > Tata > Harrier > Tata Harrier On Road Price in Indore

Tata Harrier On Road Price

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Price List, Specifications and Features

XE

1956 cc | 168 bhp | 1655 |

₹ 16.93 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
1,439,900
RTO
176,163
Insurance
76,451
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
1,693,014
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
205
Length
4598
Wheelbase
2741
Kerb Weight
1655
Height
1706
Width
1894
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
817.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 70 R16
Bootspace
425
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
1 Din
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Tata Harrier
Expert Review

4 out of 5
Harrier benefits from a strong exterior profile and a relatively decent list of features. Tata has given Harrier several tweaks since its first launch which has helped its cause. The SUV, however, only comes with a diesel engine options which steers those looking for a petrol model away.

Locate Tata Dealers in Delhi

Jabalpur Motors

mapicon
31, Mechanic Nagar,behind Girdhar Mahal,near Sayaji,vijaynagar,indore, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452010
Sanghi Brothers

mapicon
Agra Bombay Rd, Rajgadh Kothi,manorama Ganj,indore,, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001
Shyam Automotive

mapicon
4 Aditya Nagar Ground Floor Between Rajiv Gandhi Circle And Bhawar Kuha, Indore,, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001
