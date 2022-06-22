Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.5
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)