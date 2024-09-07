What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Vadodara? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Vadodara is Rs. 16.46 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Vadodara? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Vadodara amount to Rs. 74,441, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Vadodara? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Vadodara is Rs. 23,687.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Vadodara? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Vadodara are Rs. 61,906, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.