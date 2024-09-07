What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Bharuch? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Bharuch is Rs. 16.46 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Bharuch? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Bharuch amount to Rs. 74,441, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Bharuch? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Bharuch is Rs. 23,687.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Bharuch? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Bharuch are Rs. 61,906, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.