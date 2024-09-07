What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Nellore? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Nellore is Rs. 17.38 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Nellore? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Nellore amount to Rs. 1.67 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Nellore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Nellore is Rs. 25,039.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Nellore? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Nellore are Rs. 61,906, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.