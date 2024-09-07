What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Tirupati? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Tirupati is Rs. 17.38 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Tirupati? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Tirupati amount to Rs. 1.67 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Tirupati? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Tirupati is Rs. 25,039.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Tirupati? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Tirupati are Rs. 61,906, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.