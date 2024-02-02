Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
MG Hector comes with a choice of 1451 cc Petrol engine
MG Hector on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 17.61 Lakhs.
The on road price for MG Hector top variant goes up to Rs. 20.09 Lakhs in Satara.
MG Hector comes with a choice of 1451 cc Petrol engine options.
The lowest price model is MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT and the most priced model is MG Hector Smart 1.5 Turbo MT.
The MG Hector on road price in Satara for 1451.0 cc to 1956.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 17.61 - 20.09 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
MG Hector dealers and showrooms in Satara for best offers.
MG Hector on road price breakup in Satara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the MG Hector is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV700 which starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs in Satara, Tata Harrier which starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs in Satara and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Satara.
Variants On-Road Price MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT ₹ 17.61 Lakhs MG Hector Shine 1.5 Turbo MT ₹ 19.11 Lakhs MG Hector Smart EX MT ₹ 20.09 Lakhs MG Hector Smart 1.5 Turbo MT ₹ 20.09 Lakhs
