What is the on-road price of MG Hector in Rajkot? The on-road price of MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Rajkot is Rs 16,37,511.

What will be the RTO charges for MG Hector in Rajkot? The MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT will have RTO charges of Rs 67,992 in Rajkot.

What will be the Insurance charges for MG Hector in Rajkot? The insurance Charges for the MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Rajkot is Rs 69,219.

What is the detailed breakup of MG Hector in Rajkot? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of MG Hector in Rajkot is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 14,99,800, RTO - Rs. 67,992, Insurance - Rs. 69,219, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of MG Hector in ##cityName## as Rs. 16,37,511 .

What is the on-road price of MG Hector Top Model? Top model of MG Hector is MG Sharp 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT Dual Tone and the on road price in Rajkot is Rs. 18,67,640.

What is the on road price of MG Hector? The on-road price of MG Hector in Rajkot starts at Rs. 16,37,511 and goes upto Rs. 18,67,640. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.