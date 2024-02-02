What is the on-road price of MG Hector in Kolhapur? The on-road price of MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Kolhapur is Rs 17,61,254.

What will be the RTO charges for MG Hector in Kolhapur? The MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT will have RTO charges of Rs 1,91,735 in Kolhapur.

What will be the Insurance charges for MG Hector in Kolhapur? The insurance Charges for the MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Kolhapur is Rs 69,219.

What is the detailed breakup of MG Hector in Kolhapur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of MG Hector in Kolhapur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 14,99,800, RTO - Rs. 1,91,735, Insurance - Rs. 69,219, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of MG Hector in ##cityName## as Rs. 17,61,254 .

What is the on-road price of MG Hector Top Model? Top model of MG Hector is MG Sharp 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT Dual Tone and the on road price in Kolhapur is Rs. 20,08,767.

What is the on road price of MG Hector? The on-road price of MG Hector in Kolhapur starts at Rs. 17,61,254 and goes upto Rs. 20,08,767. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.