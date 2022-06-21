The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the MG Hector in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,349,800, RTO - Rs. 156,554, Insurance - Rs. 54,305, FASTag - Rs. 600, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the MG Hector in Delhi is Rs. 1,561,259.