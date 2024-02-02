What is the on-road price of MG Hector in Haldwani? The on-road price of MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Haldwani is Rs 17,25,953.

What will be the RTO charges for MG Hector in Haldwani? The MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT will have RTO charges of Rs 1,57,980 in Haldwani.

What will be the Insurance charges for MG Hector in Haldwani? The insurance Charges for the MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Haldwani is Rs 67,673.

What is the detailed breakup of MG Hector in Haldwani? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of MG Hector in Haldwani is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 14,99,800, RTO - Rs. 1,57,980, Insurance - Rs. 67,673, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of MG Hector in ##cityName## as Rs. 17,25,953 .

What is the on-road price of MG Hector Top Model? Top model of MG Hector is MG Sharp 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT Dual Tone and the on road price in Haldwani is Rs. 19,68,465.

What is the on road price of MG Hector? The on-road price of MG Hector in Haldwani starts at Rs. 17,25,953 and goes upto Rs. 19,68,465. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.