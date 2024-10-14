What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thane? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC in Thane is Rs 1,83,45,840.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thane? In Thane, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC will be Rs 20,50,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thane? The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC in Thane is Rs 6,35,340.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thane? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thane is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,56,60,000, RTO - Rs. 20,50,000, Insurance - Rs. 6,35,340, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,83,45,840 .

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class Top Model? The top model of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the Mercedes-Benz S 450 4MATIC, with an on-road price of Rs. 2,43,25,733 in Thane.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class? Mercedes-Benz S-Class's on-road price in Thane starts at Rs. 1,83,45,840 and rises to Rs. 2,43,25,733. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.