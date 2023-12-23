What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gls in Thrissur? The Mercedes-Benz Gls 450 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 1,36,66,956 in Thrissur.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Gls in Thrissur? In Thrissur, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gls 450 4MATIC will be Rs 23,36,900.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Gls in Thrissur? In Thrissur, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gls 450 4MATIC will be Rs 4,39,556.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Gls in Thrissur? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Gls in Thrissur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,08,90,000, RTO - Rs. 23,36,900, Insurance - Rs. 4,39,556, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Gls in Thrissur is Rs. 1,36,66,956.

