What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Gls in Navi Mumbai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Gls in Navi Mumbai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,08,90,000, RTO - Rs. 14,46,564, Insurance - Rs. 2,12,354, FASTag - Rs. 1,000, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Gls in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,25,49,918.

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gls Top Model? Top model of Mercedes-Benz Gls is Mercedes-Benz 400d 4MATIC and the on road price in Navi Mumbai is Rs. 1,27,72,074.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Gls? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gls in Navi Mumbai starts at Rs. 1,25,49,918 and goes upto Rs. 1,27,72,074. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.