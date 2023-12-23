What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gls in Jamshedpur? The Mercedes-Benz Gls 400d 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 1,23,48,276 in Jamshedpur.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Gls in Jamshedpur? In Jamshedpur, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gls 400d 4MATIC will be Rs 10,15,100.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Gls in Jamshedpur? In Jamshedpur, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gls 400d 4MATIC will be Rs 4,42,676.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Gls in Jamshedpur? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Gls in Jamshedpur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,08,90,000, RTO - Rs. 10,15,100, Insurance - Rs. 4,42,676, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Gls in Jamshedpur is Rs. 1,23,48,276.

