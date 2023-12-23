What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gls in Coimbatore? The Mercedes-Benz Gls 450 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 1,30,13,556 in Coimbatore.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Gls in Coimbatore? In Coimbatore, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gls 450 4MATIC will be Rs 16,83,500.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Gls in Coimbatore? In Coimbatore, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gls 450 4MATIC will be Rs 4,39,556.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Gls in Coimbatore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Gls in Coimbatore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,08,90,000, RTO - Rs. 16,83,500, Insurance - Rs. 4,39,556, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Gls in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,30,13,556.

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gls Top Model? Top model of Mercedes-Benz Gls is Mercedes-Benz 400d 4MATIC and the on road price in Coimbatore is Rs. 1,30,13,556.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Gls? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gls in Coimbatore starts at Rs. 1,30,13,556 and goes upto Rs. 1,30,13,556. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.