Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17-19 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The GLA [2021-2024] measures 4,436 mm in length, 2,020 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less