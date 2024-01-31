Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17-19 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The GLA [2021-2024] measures 4,436 mm in length, 2,020 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 48.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 52.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] comes in 3 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] top variant price is ₹ 52.7 Lakhs.
200
₹48.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1332 cc
Petrol
Automatic
220d
₹50 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
220d 4MATIC
₹52.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
