Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]

48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs*
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Specs

Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17-19 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Specifications and Features

220d 4MATIC
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
2.0L OM654 Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
219 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R19
Length
4436 mm
Wheelbase
2729 mm
Height
1611 mm
Width
2020 mm
Bootspace
435 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
8
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] News

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA will be offered in two trims.
2024 GLA, the most-affordable Mercedes SUV, launched with updates in India
31 Jan 2024
GLA is the entry-level Mercedes SUV but promises to pack a whole lot of punch in its updated version.
Facelift Mercedes GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe to launch in India on January 31
19 Jan 2024
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S gets subtle tweaks to the styling and cabin for the new model year
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S facelift makes global debut. India bound?
14 Oct 2023
The third generation BMW X1 is larger than its predecessors.
2023 BMW X1 launched at 45.95 lakh, will rival Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3
28 Jan 2023
Mercedes-Benz found a loose ground connection of the 48V battery. Image used for representational purpose onlly.
Mercedes-Benz recalls over 12,000 vehicles over potential fire risk
20 Feb 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 48.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 52.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] comes in 3 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] top variant price is ₹ 52.7 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
200
48.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1332 cc
Petrol
Automatic
220d
50 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
220d 4MATIC
52.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
