The lowest price
Maruti Suzuki Invicto on road price in Mukerian starts from Rs. 28.56 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Invicto top variant goes up to Rs. 32.72 Lakhs in Mukerian.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki Invicto dealers and showrooms in Mukerian for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto on road price breakup in Mukerian includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is mainly compared to Toyota Innova Crysta which starts at Rs. 19.99 Lakhs in Mukerian, BYD e6 which starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakhs in Mukerian and MG G10 starting at Rs. 24 Lakhs in Mukerian.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR ₹ 28.56 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 8 STR ₹ 28.62 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR ₹ 32.72 Lakhs
