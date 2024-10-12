What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Kannauj? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Kannauj is Rs. 32.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Kannauj? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Kannauj amount to Rs. 2.93 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Kannauj? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Kannauj is Rs. 58,113.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Kannauj? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Kannauj are Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.