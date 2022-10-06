HT Auto

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport On Road Price in Bilaspur-punjab

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport On Road Price in Bilaspur-punjab

10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Bilaspur-punjab are not available.Bilaspur-punjab
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
W6
₹12.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,35,000
RTO
1,15,500
Insurance
52,114
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bilaspur-punjab
12,03,114
EMI@25,860/mo
W8
₹13.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
W8 Dual Tone
₹13.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
W8(O)
₹14.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
W6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged

