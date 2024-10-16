What is the on-road price of Mahindra XUV 3XO in Latur? The on-road price of Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Latur is Rs. 11.71 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Latur? The RTO charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Latur amount to Rs. 1.20 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Latur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Latur is Rs. 17,848.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Latur? The insurance charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Latur are Rs. 50,789, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.