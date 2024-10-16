What is the on-road price of Mahindra XUV 3XO in Darbhanga? The on-road price of Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Darbhanga is Rs. 11.67 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Darbhanga? The RTO charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Darbhanga amount to Rs. 1.18 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Darbhanga? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Darbhanga is Rs. 17,797.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Darbhanga? The insurance charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Darbhanga are Rs. 49,758, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.