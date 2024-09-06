HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 3XO On Road Price in Bhiwani

4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bhiwani
XUV 3XO Price in Bhiwani

Mahindra XUV 3XO on road price in Bhiwani starts from Rs. 8.55 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 3XO top variant goes up to Rs. 11.37 Lakhs in Bhiwani. Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a choice of 1197

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1₹ 8.55 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro₹ 10.26 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3₹ 10.81 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro₹ 11.37 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra XUV 3XO Variant Wise Price List in Bhiwani

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX1
₹8.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,49,000
RTO
64,920
Insurance
40,816
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Bhiwani)
8,55,236
EMI@18,382/mo
MX2 Pro
₹10.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
MX3
₹10.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
MX3 Pro
₹11.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View more Variants

Mahindra XUV 3XO News

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a completely facelifted version of the XUV 300. It gets updates and new additions galore to help it potentially rival the champions in the sub-compact SUV space.
John Abraham gifts a Mahindra XUV 3XO to his father on his birthday
6 Sept 2024
The Mahindra XUV 3XO measures 3990 mm in length, is 1821 mm wide and stands 1647 mm with its roof rails.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: 5 features that puts it in competition against bigger SUVs
20 Aug 2024
The prices of SUVs with sunroof have gone down in recent past with carmakers offering this feature in lower variants too. Mahindra XUV 3XO is the only SUV to offer panoramic sunroof among models priced under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh.
Hyundai Venue to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five SUVs under 10 lakh with sunroof
20 Aug 2024
The XUV 3XO EV uses the same design elements as the ICE version.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spotted for the first time, will rival Tata Nexon EV
9 Aug 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx retains most of the key design elements of Mahindra Thar while also getting its own unique highlights. Do not miss the C-shaped LED headlights seen here.
Mahindra Thar Roxx: Here are top features it gets from XUV 3XO
31 Jul 2024
View all
 Mahindra XUV 3XO News

Mahindra XUV 3XO Videos

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
View all
 

