Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Brown and Beige
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)