Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus On Road Price in Zirakpur

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Left Side
1/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Grille
2/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Right Side View
3/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Fog Lamp
4/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Wheel
5/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Dashboard
6/10
11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Zirakpur
Bolero Neo Plus Price in Zirakpur

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price in Zirakpur starts from Rs. 13.69 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 14.97 Lakhs in Zirakpur. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4₹ 13.69 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10₹ 14.97 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Variant Wise Price List in Zirakpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
P4
₹13.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,39,000
RTO
1,54,375
Insurance
75,375
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Zirakpur)
13,69,250
EMI@29,431/mo
P10
₹14.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus FAQs

The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Zirakpur is Rs. 14.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Zirakpur amount to Rs. 1.68 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Zirakpur is Rs. 27,763.
The insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Zirakpur are Rs. 79,617, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Zirakpur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 12.49 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.68 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 79,617, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 14.97 Lakhs.

