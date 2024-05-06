HT Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus On Road Price in Karnal

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Left Side
1/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Grille
2/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Right Side View
3/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Fog Lamp
4/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Wheel
5/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Dashboard
View all Images
6/10
11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Karnal
Bolero Neo Plus Price in Karnal

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price in Karnal starts from Rs. 13.13 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 14.36 Lakhs in Karnal. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4₹ 13.13 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10₹ 14.36 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Variant Wise Price List in Karnal

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
P4
₹13.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,39,000
RTO
99,120
Insurance
74,137
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Karnal)
13,12,757
EMI@28,216/mo
P10
₹14.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

