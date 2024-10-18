What is the on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Abohar? The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Abohar is Rs. 14.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Abohar? The RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Abohar amount to Rs. 1.68 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Abohar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Abohar is Rs. 27,763.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Abohar? The insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Abohar are Rs. 79,617, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.