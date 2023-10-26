What is the on-road price of Land Rover Defender in Surat? The Land Rover Defender 90 P300 is priced on the road at Rs 88,03,353 in Surat.

What will be the RTO charges for Land Rover Defender in Surat? The RTO Charges for the Land Rover Defender 90 P300 in Surat is Rs 8,27,454.

What will be the Insurance charges for Land Rover Defender in Surat? The Land Rover Defender 90 P300's insurance charges in Surat are Rs 3,18,399.

What is the detailed breakup of Land Rover Defender in Surat? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Land Rover Defender in Surat: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 76,57,000, RTO - Rs. 8,27,454, Insurance - Rs. 3,18,399, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Land Rover Defender in ##cityName## is Rs. 88,03,353.

What is the on-road price of Land Rover Defender Top Model? The top model of the Land Rover Defender is the Land Rover 110 D300 X, which costs Rs. 95,37,705 on the road in Surat.

What is the on road price of Land Rover Defender? The on-road price of Land Rover Defender in Surat starts at Rs. 88,03,353 and goes upto Rs. 95,37,705. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.