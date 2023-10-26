Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Land Rover Defender on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 88.03 Lakhs.
The on road price for Land Rover Defender top variant goes up to Rs. 95.38 Lakhs in Surat.
Land Rover Defender comes with a choice of engine options.
Land Rover Defender comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Land Rover Defender 90 P300 and the most priced model is Land Rover Defender 90 P300 X-Dynamic S.
The Land Rover Defender on road price in Surat for 1997.0 cc to 2996.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 88.03 - 95.38 Lakhs.
Land Rover Defender dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Land Rover Defender on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Land Rover Defender is mainly compared to Volvo XC60 which starts at Rs. 61.9 Lakhs in Surat, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque which starts at Rs. 64.12 Lakhs in Surat and Land Rover Discovery Sport starting at Rs. 65.3 Lakhs in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Land Rover Defender 90 P300 ₹ 88.03 Lakhs Land Rover Defender 90 P300 S ₹ 92.28 Lakhs Land Rover Defender 90 P300 SE ₹ 95.32 Lakhs Land Rover Defender 90 P300 X-Dynamic S ₹ 95.38 Lakhs
