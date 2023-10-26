What is the on-road price of Land Rover Defender in Guntur? The Land Rover Defender 90 P300 is priced on the road at Rs 91,57,300 in Guntur.

What will be the RTO charges for Land Rover Defender in Guntur? The RTO Charges for the Land Rover Defender 90 P300 in Guntur is Rs 10,79,485.

What will be the Insurance charges for Land Rover Defender in Guntur? The Land Rover Defender 90 P300's insurance charges in Guntur are Rs 4,20,315.

What is the detailed breakup of Land Rover Defender in Guntur? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Land Rover Defender in Guntur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 76,57,000, RTO - Rs. 10,79,485, Insurance - Rs. 4,20,315, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Land Rover Defender in ##cityName## is Rs. 91,57,300.

What is the on-road price of Land Rover Defender Top Model? The top model of the Land Rover Defender is the Land Rover 110 D300 X, which costs Rs. 98,96,637 on the road in Guntur.

What is the on road price of Land Rover Defender? The on-road price of Land Rover Defender in Guntur starts at Rs. 91,57,300 and goes upto Rs. 98,96,637. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.