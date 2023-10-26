Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsLand RoverDefenderOn Road Price in Guntur

Land Rover Defender On Road Price in Guntur

1/25
2/25
3/25
4/25
5/25
View all Images
6/25
76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Defender Price in Guntur

Land Rover Defender on road price in Guntur starts from Rs. 91.57 Lakhs. The on road price for Land Rover Defender top variant goes up to Rs. 98.97 Lakhs in Guntur. Land Rover Defender comes with a choice of

VariantsOn-Road Price
Land Rover Defender 90 P300₹ 91.57 Lakhs
Land Rover Defender 90 P300 S₹ 95.74 Lakhs
Land Rover Defender 90 P300 SE₹ 98.91 Lakhs
Land Rover Defender 90 P300 X-Dynamic S₹ 98.97 Lakhs
...Read More

Land Rover Defender Variant Wise Price List in Guntur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
90 P300
₹91.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
76,57,000
RTO
10,79,485
Insurance
4,20,315
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Guntur
91,57,300
EMI@1,96,826/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
90 P300 S
₹95.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
View breakup
90 P300 SE
₹98.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
View breakup
90 P300 X-Dynamic S
₹98.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
View breakup
View more Variants

Land Rover Defender Alternatives

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
XC60 Price in Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Range Rover Evoque Price in Delhi
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery Sport

65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Discovery Sport Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai Nexo

65 Lakhs Onwards
Check Nexo details
View similar Cars
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

68 - 69 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
GLC Coupe Price in Delhi

Popular Land Rover Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Land Rover Cars

    Land Rover Defender News

    Land Rover has confirmed that it will start producing electric version of its flagship SUV Defender. The British carmaker will not use its UK facility for Defender EV. It will be manufactured in Slovakia. (HT Auto/Anik Biswas)
    Land Rover Defender electric SUV confirmed, to be built in Slovakia
    26 Oct 2023
    The Defender SUV remains a hot-selling model for Jaguar Land Rover in India.
    JLR India posts best-ever H1 sales, Defender a power player for company
    12 Oct 2023
    The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado looks boxy, purpose-built and desirable in every way. It's also roomier than its predecessor
    Retro cool 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado debuts globally. Will rival LR Defender
    2 Aug 2023
    The Land Rover Defender SUV inspired watch is called LR002.
    This Land Rover Defender SUV inspired watch is limited to just 100 units
    8 Jun 2023
    The regular-looking stealthy black Land Rover Defender is fully armour-plated, ensuring the highest level of security.
    This stealthy Land Rover Defender is built like a tank, can withstand grenade blasts
    18 May 2023
    View all
     Land Rover Defender News

    Land Rover Defender Videos

    Land Rover has unveiled a V8 version of the new Defender SUV.
    Land Rover Defender V8 unveiled: The fastest and most powerful in the 4X4 family
    26 Feb 2021
    Top five upcoming cars in India
    Buckle up: Top five upcoming cars in India
    15 Nov 2019
    <p>The Freelander 2 gets a mid-cycle update, we take it for a quick spin.</p>
    2013 Land Rover Freelander video review
    29 Dec 2012
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    View all
     

    Land Rover Defender FAQs

    The Land Rover Defender 90 P300 is priced on the road at Rs 91,57,300 in Guntur.
    The RTO Charges for the Land Rover Defender 90 P300 in Guntur is Rs 10,79,485.
    The Land Rover Defender 90 P300's insurance charges in Guntur are Rs 4,20,315.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Land Rover Defender in Guntur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 76,57,000, RTO - Rs. 10,79,485, Insurance - Rs. 4,20,315, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Land Rover Defender in ##cityName## is Rs. 91,57,300.
    The top model of the Land Rover Defender is the Land Rover 110 D300 X, which costs Rs. 98,96,637 on the road in Guntur.
    The on-road price of Land Rover Defender in Guntur starts at Rs. 91,57,300 and goes upto Rs. 98,96,637. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
    EMI for the base variant of the Land Rover Defender in Guntur will be Rs. 1,85,677. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Aston Martin DB12

    Aston Martin DB12

    4.59 Cr
    Check latest offers
    BMW iX1

    BMW iX1

    66.9 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    BYD Seal

    BYD Seal

    55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023

    93 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details