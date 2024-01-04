Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jeep Meridian on road price in Kota starts from Rs. 35.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Jeep Meridian top variant goes up to Rs. 40.27 Lakhs in Kota.
The lowest price model is
Jeep Meridian on road price in Kota starts from Rs. 35.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Jeep Meridian top variant goes up to Rs. 40.27 Lakhs in Kota.
The lowest price model is Jeep Meridian Limited 4X2 MT and the most priced model is Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X2 AT.
Visit your nearest
Jeep Meridian dealers and showrooms in Kota for best offers.
Jeep Meridian on road price breakup in Kota includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jeep Meridian is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Kota, Hyundai Tucson which starts at Rs. 27.7 Lakhs in Kota and MG Marvel X starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Kota.
Variants On-Road Price Jeep Meridian Limited 4X2 MT ₹ 35.05 Lakhs Jeep Meridian Limited 4X2 AT ₹ 37.38 Lakhs Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X2 MT ₹ 38.07 Lakhs Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X2 AT ₹ 40.27 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price