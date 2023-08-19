What is the on-road price of Jaguar F-Pace in Ludhiana? The Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol is priced on the road at Rs 78,78,161 in Ludhiana.

What will be the RTO charges for Jaguar F-Pace in Ludhiana? The RTO Charges for the Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol in Ludhiana is Rs 5,84,920.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jaguar F-Pace in Ludhiana? In Ludhiana, the insurance charges for the Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol will be Rs 2,93,741.

What is the detailed breakup of Jaguar F-Pace in Ludhiana? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jaguar F-Pace base variant in Ludhiana: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 69,99,000, RTO - Rs. 5,84,920, Insurance - Rs. 2,93,741, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jaguar F-Pace in ##cityName## is Rs. 78,78,161.

What is the on-road price of Jaguar F-Pace Top Model? Top model of Jaguar F-Pace is Jaguar SVR and the on road price in Ludhiana is Rs. 1,68,77,375.

What is the on road price of Jaguar F-Pace? Jaguar F-Pace on-road price in Ludhiana starts at Rs. 78,78,161 and goes up to Rs. 1,68,77,375. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.