What is the detailed breakup of Jaguar F-Pace in Coimbatore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jaguar F-Pace base variant in Coimbatore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 69,99,000, RTO - Rs. 11,20,350, Insurance - Rs. 3,76,757, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jaguar F-Pace in Coimbatore is Rs. 86,94,888.

What is the on road price of Jaguar F-Pace? Jaguar F-Pace on-road price in Coimbatore starts at Rs. 86,94,888 and goes up to Rs. 1,80,36,575. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.