Jaguar F-Pace on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 86.95 Lakhs.
The on road price for Jaguar F-Pace top variant goes up to Rs. 1.80 Crore in Coimbatore.
Jaguar F-Pace comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel and the most priced model is Jaguar F-Pace SVR.
The Jaguar F-Pace on road price in Coimbatore for 1997.0 to 4999.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 86.95 Lakhs - 1.80 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Jaguar F-Pace dealers and showrooms in Coimbatore for best offers.
Jaguar F-Pace on road price breakup in Coimbatore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jaguar F-Pace is mainly compared to Audi Q5 which starts at Rs. 59.22 Lakhs in Coimbatore, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque which starts at Rs. 64.12 Lakhs in Coimbatore and Hyundai Nexo starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs in Coimbatore.
Variants On-Road Price Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel ₹ 86.95 Lakhs Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol ₹ 86.95 Lakhs Jaguar F-Pace SVR ₹ 1.80 Crore
*Ex-showroom price
