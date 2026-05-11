Hyundai Mid-size ICE SUV: Product Bio

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed plans to introduce a new midsize SUV in India over the next two financial years. The announcement was made during the company’s FY25-26 investor call, where Hyundai also reaffirmed its broader strategy of launching 26 products in the Indian market by FY2030.

The upcoming midsize SUV will be powered by an internal combustion engine and will arrive alongside a new compact electric SUV. Hyundai says both models are expected to play a significant role in boosting sales volumes and supporting the company’s next phase of expansion in India.

Hyundai Mid-size ICE SUV Launch Date

Hyundai has confirmed that the new midsize SUV will be introduced within the next two financial years. The exact launch timeline has not yet been revealed.

Hyundai Mid-size ICE SUV Positioning

The upcoming SUV is expected to slot into the midsize SUV segment, where Hyundai already has a strong presence with the Hyundai Creta. Early indications suggest that the new model may not replace the Creta but instead coexist alongside it in the brand’s lineup.

The strategy could mirror approaches seen in the Indian market where manufacturers utilise a common platform to create multiple products catering to different dealership networks or customer profiles.

Hyundai Mid-size ICE SUV Platform

While technical details remain limited, the upcoming SUV is expected to share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Creta. Using an existing platform would allow Hyundai to optimise development costs while creating a distinct product positioned differently within the segment.

Hyundai Mid-size ICE SUV Engine Options

Hyundai has only confirmed that the SUV will use internal combustion powertrains. Specific engine and transmission options are yet to be disclosed. However, the SUV could potentially utilise petrol and turbo-petrol engines already available within Hyundai’s midsize SUV portfolio.

Hyundai Mid-size ICE SUV Features

Feature details have not yet been announced, though the SUV is expected to carry Hyundai’s latest technology and comfort-focused equipment. Based on the company’s recent product strategy, the new SUV could offer connected car technology, advanced infotainment systems, digital displays, multiple safety systems, and premium cabin features.

Hyundai Mid-size ICE SUV Rivals

The upcoming Hyundai midsize SUV will compete in one of India’s most competitive SUV segments. Depending on its positioning, it could rival models such as the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Hyundai India Future Strategy

During the investor call, Hyundai reiterated its intention to launch 26 new products in India by FY2030. The upcoming midsize SUV forms part of the company’s long-term effort to strengthen its SUV portfolio and expand its reach across multiple segments in the Indian market.