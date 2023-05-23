Velev Motors VEV 01 on road price in Sangareddi starts from Rs. 32,500. Visit your nearest Velev Motors VEV 01 on road price in Sangareddi starts from Rs. 32,500. Visit your nearest Velev Motors VEV 01 dealers and showrooms in Sangareddi for best offers. Velev Motors VEV 01 on road price breakup in Sangareddi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Velev Motors VEV 01 STD ₹ 32,500