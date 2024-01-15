Shotgun 650PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Front Front Left View
View all Images

ROYAL ENFIELD Shotgun 650

Launched in Jan 2024

4.0
3 Reviews
₹3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Shotgun 650 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 398.63 cc

Shotgun 650: 648.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 28.07 kmpl

Shotgun 650: 22 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 43.12 ps

Shotgun 650: 47.65 ps

Speed

Category Average: 157.0 kmph

Shotgun 650: 170.0 kmph

View all Shotgun 650 Specs and Features

About Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon: Check out this limited-edition collector's dream motorcycle
  • Auto recap, Feb 6: Volkswagen teases new EV, Shotgun 650 Icon Edition revealed

    • Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price:

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is priced between Rs. 3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Shotgun 650.
    VS
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Left View
    Rear Left View
    Rear View
    Right Side View
    Front Right View
    Left View
    Right View
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Variants
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 price starts at ₹ 3.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.73 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Read More
    4 Variants Available
    Shotgun 650 Sheet Metal Grey₹3.59 Lakhs*
    648 cc
    170 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Low Battery Indicator
    View More
    Shotgun 650 Limited Edition₹3.59 Lakhs*
    648 cc
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 12 Ah
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    View More
    Shotgun 650 Plasma Blue and Drill Green₹3.7 Lakhs*
    648 cc
    170 kmph
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Low Battery Indicator
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    View More
    Shotgun 650 Stencil White₹3.73 Lakhs*
    648 cc
    170 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Low Battery Indicator
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri
    4.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Looks premiumTorquey engineComfortable in city as well as on highway

    Cons

    Heavy weightService can be a hit or a miss

    It was 2019 when Royal Enfield launched the 650 Twins in the Indian market and that changed everything for the manufacturer. It showcased that Royal Enfield is capable of making motorcycles that can offer immense value for money. Since then, there have been several price hikes and still the 650 Twins are among the most value-for-money motorcycles that a person can buy in the Indian market.

    Fast forward to 2021, Royal Enfield showcased the SG650 Concept at EICMA and it got people excited because of the leap that the manufacturer took in terms of quality. The quality of switchgear, paint, coating and finish was miles ahead of what we had seen till now. In 2023, the brand finally launched the Super Meteor 650. It became Royal Enfield's flagship motorcycle in India.

    READ MORE

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Images

    16 images
    View All Shotgun 650 Images

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Colours

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Stencil white
    Drill green
    Plasma blue
    Sheet metal grey

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Specifications and Features

    Max Power47.65 PS
    Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
    Mileage22 kmpl
    HeadlightYes
    Engine648 cc
    Max Speed170 kmph
    View all Shotgun 650 specs and features

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 comparison with similar bikes

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
    Zontes GK350
    Royal Enfield Bear 650
    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
    QJ Motor SRV 300
    BSA Gold Star 650
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
    Keeway V302C
    ₹3.59 Lakhs*
    ₹3.19 Lakhs*
    ₹2.93 Lakhs*
    ₹3.37 Lakhs*
    ₹3.39 Lakhs*
    ₹3.64 Lakhs*
    ₹3.19 Lakhs*
    ₹3 Lakhs*
    ₹3.03 Lakhs*
    ₹4.29 Lakhs*
    Power
    47.65 PS
    Power
    47.65 PS
    Power
    46 PS
    Power
    38.52 PS
    Power
    47.4 PS
    Power
    47 PS
    Power
    30.72 PS
    Power
    45.6 PS
    Power
    47.4 PS
    Power
    29.9 PS
    Torque
    52 Nm
    Torque
    52 Nm
    Torque
    39 Nm
    Torque
    32 Nm
    Torque
    56.5 Nm
    Torque
    52.3 Nm
    Torque
    26 Nm
    Torque
    55 Nm
    Torque
    52.3 Nm
    Torque
    26.5 Nm
    Engine
    648 cc
    Engine
    647.95 cc
    Engine
    398.63 cc
    Engine
    348 cc
    Engine
    648 cc
    Engine
    648 cc
    Engine
    296 cc
    Engine
    652 cc
    Engine
    647.95 cc
    Engine
    298 cc
    Kerb Weight
    240 kg
    Kerb Weight
    202 kg
    Kerb Weight
    171.2 kg
    Kerb Weight
    188 kg
    Kerb Weight
    216 kg
    Kerb Weight
    241 kg
    Kerb Weight
    164 kg
    Kerb Weight
    213 kg
    Kerb Weight
    202 kg
    Kerb Weight
    167 kg
    Length
    2122 mm
    Length
    2122 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2070 mm
    Length
    2180 mm
    Length
    2260 mm
    Length
    2110 mm
    Length
    2206 mm
    Length
    2122 mm
    Length
    2120 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    North Delhi Motorcycles
    A-1, Saraswati Vihar, Outer Ring Road, Pitampura., Delhi 110084
    +91 - 8291822920
    Amar Autos
    A-64, Ground Floor, Vikas Marg, Gurunanak Pura, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9582973267
    KayTee Automobiles
    135,Arjun Nagar,Opp. Defence Colony, Main Road,Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi 110037
    +91 - 9891442222
    Sunshine Automobiles
    No A1/100 Durgapuri Chowk Opposite Shiv Mandir Kabir Nagar, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 8291649329
    T R SAWHNEY MOTORCYCLES PRIVATE LIMITED
    No F12, Main Wazirabad Road, Chand Bagh, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9999997333
    North Delhi Motorcycles
    Sri Manjunatha Convention Hall, Kenchankuppe Gate, Bm Road, Bidadi, Delhi 110034
    +91 - 9810558625
    See All Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Videos

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first ride review: Setting new benchmark
    15 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
    15 Jan 2024
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Sheet Metal Grey
    648 cc | 47.65 PS @ 7250 rpm
    ₹ 3.59 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Sheet Metal Grey
    648 cc | 47.65 PS @ 7250 rpm
    ₹3.59 Lakhs*
    Limited Edition
    648 cc | 47.04 PS @ 7250 rpm
    ₹3.59 Lakhs*
    Plasma Blue and Drill Green
    648 cc | 47.65 PS @ 7250 rpm
    ₹3.7 Lakhs*
    Stencil White
    648 cc | 47.65 PS @ 7250 rpm
    ₹3.73 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹6416.25/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    1
    Perfect for single traveller
    The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a motorcycle that reviewers say is stylish, comfortable, and easy to handle. It has a 648cc engine, a top speed of 110 mph, and a six-speed transmission. Pros Styling The Shotgun 650 has a distinctive design with a raised rear fender and mid-mounted foot pegs. Comfort The bike has a low stance and upright seating ergonomics that keep the rider's head and neck aligned. Engine The 648cc engine has a smooth sound, good mid-range torque, and a quick throttle response. Braking The bike has strong bite, good feel, and linear progression. Handling The Shotgun 650 changes direction willingly and confidently.By: Abhi (Jan 15, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect motorcycle for ride.
    It is amazing to ride in either city or highway. It superb bike I ride on. Nicely designed from RE. Love this bike and I recommend to go take trial if you are thinking to go in this segment. By: Anshu Nigam (Aug 9, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Nice Cruise bike for all of you
    I have driving it from last One year and it feels really nice Cruise control and abs are really good And shockers are really nice keeping my back comfortable in bad roads alsoBy: Saksham (Jul 23, 2024)
    Read Full Review

