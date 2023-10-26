Saved Articles

Okinawa Dual On Road Price in Rohtak

58,992 - 83,000*
Rohtak
Dual Price in Rohtak

Okinawa Dual on road price in Rohtak starts from Rs. 80,000. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Okinawa Dual 48 V, 55 Ah₹ 80,000
Okinawa Dual Variant Wise Price List in Rohtak

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
48 V, 55 Ah
₹ 79,998*On-Road Price
120 -130 Km/Charge
79,998
79,998
Okinawa Dual Alternatives

Tunwal Elektrika 60

Tunwal Elektrika 60

0.65 Lakhs
Elektrika 60 Price in Rohtak
Techo Electra Saathi

Techo Electra Saathi

57,697
Saathi Price in Rohtak

Popular Okinawa Bikes

News

The latest offer brings savings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter
Komaki announces festive offers on e-scooter range, free battery & charger on SE Dual
26 Oct 2023
Hero Karizma XMR will come with a new 210 cc engine.
Hero confirms 210 cc engine for Karizma XMR, will get dual-channel ABS as well
22 Aug 2023
Suzuki Access 125 in the new dual-tone colour scheme.
Suzuki Access 125 gets a new dual-tone colour option. Check it out
3 Aug 2023
The Komaki SE electric scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look.
Upgraded Komaki SE electric scooters come with more range; priced from 96,968
21 Jun 2023
The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
18 May 2023
Okinawa Videos

Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
