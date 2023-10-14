FaastPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Okaya EV Faast Front Right View
View all Images

OKAYA EV Faast

Launched in Feb 2023

₹1.09 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Faast Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 64.9 kmph

Faast: 64.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 124.4 km

Faast: 140.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.44 hrs

Faast: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.65 kwh

Faast: 3.53 - 4.4 kwh

About Okaya EV Faast

Okaya EV Faast Variants
2 Variants Available
F3₹1.09 Lakhs*
65 kmph
120 Km
Clock
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 3.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
View More
F4₹1.19 Lakhs*
65 kmph
140 Km
Battery Capacity: 4.4 kWh
Clock
Seat Type: Single
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Okaya EV Faast Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Okaya EV Faast Images

8 images
Okaya EV Faast Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3.53-4.4 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range120-160 km
Charging Time4-6 Hours
Okaya EV Faast comparison with similar bikes

Okaya EV Faast
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
Joy e-bike Mihos
Ola Electric S1 Air
BGauss C12i
BGauss RUV 350
Fujiyama Ozone
VLF Tennis
Evtric Ride
Okaya EV Faast F2B
₹1.09 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.07 Lakhs*
₹99,990*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹99,918*
₹1.3 Lakhs*
₹94,733*
₹94,998*
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 15 Minutes
Charging Time
6 Hour 25 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Range
140-160 Km
Range
150-201 Km
Range
130 km
Range
151 km
Range
135 km
Range
120 km
Range
140 km
Range
130 km
Range
100 km
Range
80 Km
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
2200 W
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
6000 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
2.5 kW
Motor Power
3700 W
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Kerb Weight
150 Kg
Kerb Weight
88 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Popular Okaya EV Bikes

Okaya EV Faast EMI

Select Variant:
F3
65 kmph | 120-130 Km
₹ 1.09 Lakhs*
F3
65 kmph | 120-130 Km
₹1.09 Lakhs*
F4
65 kmph | 140-160 Km
₹1.19 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1767.62/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
