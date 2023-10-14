Launched in Feb 2023
Category Average: 64.9 kmph
Faast: 64.0 kmph
Category Average: 124.4 km
Faast: 140.0 km
Category Average: 4.44 hrs
Faast: 5.0 hrs
Category Average: 2.65 kwh
Faast: 3.53 - 4.4 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|3.53-4.4 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|120-160 km
|Charging Time
|4-6 Hours
Okaya EV Faast
₹1.09 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.07 Lakhs*
₹99,990*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹99,918*
₹1.3 Lakhs*
₹94,733*
₹94,998*
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 15 Minutes
Charging Time
6 Hour 25 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Range
140-160 Km
Range
150-201 Km
Range
130 km
Range
151 km
Range
135 km
Range
120 km
Range
140 km
Range
130 km
Range
100 km
Range
80 Km
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
2200 W
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
6000 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
2.5 kW
Motor Power
3700 W
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Kerb Weight
150 Kg
Kerb Weight
88 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
