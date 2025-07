Kawasaki Z650RS Price:

Kawasaki Z650RS is priced at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Kawasaki Z650RS?

The Kawasaki Z650RS is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Kawasaki Z650RS colour options?

Kawasaki Z650RS comes in one colour options: Ebony Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kawasaki Z650RS?

Kawasaki Z650RS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Kawasaki Z650RS?

Kawasaki Z650RS rivals are Brixton Cromwell 1200, Triumph Trident 660, Benelli TNT 600, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Kawasaki Vulcan S, Benelli TRK 502.

What is the mileage of Kawasaki Z650RS?

Kawasaki Z650RS comes with a mileage of 23 kmpl (Company claimed).