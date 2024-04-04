HT Auto
Kawasaki Versys 650 On Road Price in Surat

Kawasaki Versys 650 1630605456391
Kawasaki Versys 650 1630605458531
Kawasaki Versys 650 1630605459236
Kawasaki Versys 650 1630605461879
Kawasaki Versys 650 1630605462407
Kawasaki Versys 650 1630605463664
7.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Versys 650 Price in Surat

Kawasaki Versys 650 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 7.59 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS BS6₹ 7.59 Lakhs
Kawasaki Versys 650 Variant Wise Price List in Surat

ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,94,000
RTO
41,640
Insurance
23,819
On-Road Price in Surat
7,59,459
EMI@16,324/mo
Kawasaki Versys 650 News

The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now available in two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray
2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh
4 Apr 2024
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000, while the Vulcan S gets the highest discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000
Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & Vulcan S get discounts up to 60,000
6 Mar 2024
The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S
Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000
10 Dec 2023
Both road-biased adventure tourers look radically different from each other.&nbsp;
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Price, specs & hardware compared
6 Oct 2022
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with major updates. &nbsp;
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India with Traction Control, TFT Cluster
29 Jun 2022
Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
