Kawasaki Ninja 400 Specifications

Kawasaki Ninja 400 starting price is Rs. 4,99,000 in India. Kawasaki Ninja 400 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Kawasaki Ninja 400 Specs

Kawasaki Ninja 400 comes with 399 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 29.24 kmpl, depending on drive conditions. The price of Ninja 400 ...Read More

Kawasaki Ninja 400 Specifications and Features

Brakes Front
Disc
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Frame
Trellis, High-Tensile Steel
Front Brake Diameter
286 mm
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
193 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Brakes Rear
Disc
No. of Cylinders
2
Stroke
51.8 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Ignition
Digital
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
0-100 Kmph (sec)
5.79s
Displacement
399 cc
Compression Ratio
11.5:1
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manual
Peak Power
45 PS @ 10000 rpm
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed
Bore
70 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Length
1990 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Height
1120 mm
Kerb Weight
168 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
710 mm
Body Graphics
Yes
Suspension Front
Telescopic fork / 120 mm
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Suspension Rear
Swingarm / 130 mm
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Additional Features Of Variant
Forced lubrication wet sump, Caliper Front and rear - Dual piston, Rake - 24.7°, Trail - 92 mm
Body Graphics
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Techometer
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
5.79s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
3.93s
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
4.46s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.26m
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
3.76s
Highway Mileage
29.24 kmpl
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
28.35m
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
44.78m
City Mileage
24.18 kmpl
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
LED Tail Lights
Yes

Kawasaki Ninja 400 News

The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 comes out as a much costlier proposition against the KTM RC390 motorcycle. &nbsp;
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390: Price, specification, features compared
25 Jun 2022
Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS 6 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS 6 launched in India, price starts at 4.99 lakh
25 Jun 2022
Kawasaki Ninja 400 is underpinned by a steel trellis frame.
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 India launch today: Price expectation
24 Jun 2022
Kawasaki Ninja 400 is underpinned by a steel trellis frame.
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS 6 teased ahead of India launch
22 Jun 2022
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine.&nbsp;
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates
3 Jun 2022
View all
 

