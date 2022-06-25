Kawasaki Ninja 400 comes with 399 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 29.24 kmpl, depending on drive conditions. The price of Ninja 400 starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Ninja 400 sits in the Super Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less