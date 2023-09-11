Ninja ZX-4RPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Left Side View
View all Images

KAWASAKI Ninja ZX-4R

Launched in Sept 2023

Review & Win ₹2000
₹8.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Ninja ZX-4R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 660.0 cc

Ninja ZX-4R: 399.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.32 kmpl

Ninja ZX-4R: 24.18 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 85.93 ps

Ninja ZX-4R: 75.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 200.0 kmph

Ninja ZX-4R: 200.0 kmph

View all Ninja ZX-4R Specs and Features

About Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

Latest Update

  • Kawasaki launches Ninja ZX-4R in India priced at ₹8.49 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

    • The Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R is a powerful sports bike designed for thrill-seekers. With a 399 cc engine producing 77 PS of power, it's built for speed and agility. Priced at 8.49 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a thrilling ride at an accessible cost. Price: 

    • Ex-Showroom Price: 8.49 Lakhs

    Specs and Features: 

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Ninja ZX-4R.
    VS
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Left Side View
    Right Side View
    Tap here to expand
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Variants
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R price starts at ₹ 8.79 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    Ninja ZX-4R STD₹8.79 Lakhs*
    399 cc
    200 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    ABS: Dual Channel
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Images

    6 images
    View All Ninja ZX-4R Images

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Colours

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is available in the 2 Colours in India.

    Lime green ebony
    Metallic spark black

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Specifications and Features

    Max Power75 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage24.18 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine399 cc
    Max Speed 200 kmph
    View all Ninja ZX-4R specs and features

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R comparison with similar bikes

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
    Honda CB650R
    Kawasaki Ninja 650
    Suzuki GSX-8R
    Triumph Daytona 660
    Honda CBR650R
    Triumph Trident 660
    Kawasaki Z900
    Triumph Bonneville T100
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.1 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.2 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.16 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.25 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.72 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8.12 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.38 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.69 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    Power
    75 PS
    Power
    77 PS
    Power
    95.17 PS
    Power
    68 PS
    Power
    82.93 PS
    Power
    95 PS
    Power
    95.17 PS
    Power
    81 PS
    Power
    125 PS
    Power
    65 PS
    Torque
    39 Nm
    Torque
    39 Nm
    Torque
    63 Nm
    Torque
    64 Nm
    Torque
    78 Nm
    Torque
    69 Nm
    Torque
    95.17 PS
    Torque
    64 Nm
    Torque
    98.6 Nm
    Torque
    80 Nm
    Engine
    399 cc
    Engine
    399 cc
    Engine
    649 cc
    Engine
    649 cc
    Engine
    776 cc
    Engine
    660 cc
    Engine
    649 cc
    Engine
    660 cc
    Engine
    948 cc
    Engine
    900 cc
    Kerb Weight
    189 kg
    Kerb Weight
    189 kg
    Kerb Weight
    205 kg
    Kerb Weight
    196 kg
    Kerb Weight
    205 kg
    Kerb Weight
    201 kg
    Kerb Weight
    209 kg
    Kerb Weight
    189 kg
    Kerb Weight
    212 kg
    Kerb Weight
    228 kg
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2120 mm
    Length
    2115 mm
    Length
    2155 mm
    Length
    2084 mm
    Length
    2120 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Length
    2070 mm
    Length
    2230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Currently viewingNinja ZX-4R vs Ninja ZX-4RRNinja ZX-4R vs CB650RNinja ZX-4R vs Ninja 650Ninja ZX-4R vs GSX-8RNinja ZX-4R vs Daytona 660Ninja ZX-4R vs CBR650RNinja ZX-4R vs Trident 660Ninja ZX-4R vs Z900Ninja ZX-4R vs Bonneville T100
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Extreme Automobiles
    B-80 Naraina Industrial Area Phase-Ll, Blockb West Naraina, Delhi 110028
    +91 - 8448989645
    Aurum Automobiles
    D-56 Ground Floor 100 Ft. Road Opposite To High Note Performance Chhattarpur Enclave, Delhi 110074
    +91 - 7065334334
    See All Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Kawasaki Bikes

    View all Kawasaki Bikes
    View all Upcoming Kawasaki Bikes

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    399 cc | 75 PS @ 14500 rpm
    ₹ 8.49 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    STD
    399 cc | 75 PS @ 14500 rpm
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹14879.57/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Explore Other Options

    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
    Upcoming Sports Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew BikesKawasaki BikesKawasaki Ninja ZX-4R