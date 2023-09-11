Launched in Sept 2023
Category Average: 660.0 cc
Ninja ZX-4R: 399.0 cc
Category Average: 21.32 kmpl
Ninja ZX-4R: 24.18 kmpl
Category Average: 85.93 ps
Ninja ZX-4R: 75.0 ps
Category Average: 200.0 kmph
Ninja ZX-4R: 200.0 kmph
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R is a powerful sports bike designed for thrill-seekers. With a 399 cc engine producing 77 PS of power, it's built for speed and agility. Priced at 8.49 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a thrilling ride at an accessible cost. Price:
Specs and Features:
Rivals:
In conclusion, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R stands out as an enticing option for riders seeking an affordable yet high-performance sports bike. With its impressive power, safety features, and competitive pricing, it's a reliable choice for those who crave the thrill of the open road.Read MoreRead Less
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|75 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Mileage
|24.18 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|399 cc
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
₹8.49 Lakhs*
₹9.1 Lakhs*
₹9.2 Lakhs*
₹7.16 Lakhs*
₹9.25 Lakhs*
₹9.72 Lakhs*
₹9.99 Lakhs*
₹8.12 Lakhs*
₹9.38 Lakhs*
₹9.69 Lakhs*
Power
75 PS
Power
77 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
68 PS
Power
82.93 PS
Power
95 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
81 PS
Power
125 PS
Power
65 PS
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
63 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
78 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Torque
95.17 PS
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
98.6 Nm
Torque
80 Nm
Engine
399 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
776 cc
Engine
660 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
660 cc
Engine
948 cc
Engine
900 cc
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
201 kg
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
212 kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Length
1990 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
2115 mm
Length
2155 mm
Length
2084 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
2020 mm
Length
2070 mm
Length
2230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
