Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jawa 42 Bobber on road price in Dhule starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror and the most priced model is Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper
Jawa 42 Bobber on road price in Dhule starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror and the most priced model is Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red.
Visit your nearest
Jawa 42 Bobber dealers and showrooms in Dhule for best offers.
Jawa 42 Bobber on road price breakup in Dhule includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jawa 42 Bobber is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Dhule, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Dhule and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Dhule.
Variants On-Road Price Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror ₹ 2.66 Lakhs Jawa 42 Bobber Mystic Copper ₹ 2.66 Lakhs Jawa 42 Bobber Moonstone White ₹ 2.66 Lakhs Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red ₹ 2.66 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price