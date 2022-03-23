HT Auto

iVOOMi Energy Eco STD

iVOOMi Energy Eco Front Right View
iVOOMi Energy Eco Front View
iVOOMi Energy Eco Left View
iVOOMi Energy Eco Rear View
iVOOMi Energy Eco Right View
iVOOMi Energy Eco Footspace View
85,795*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
iVOOMi Energy Eco Key Specs
Max Speed25 kmph
Range80 km
View all Eco specs and features

Eco STD Latest Updates

Eco falls under Electric Bikes, Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Eco STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 85,795. It offers many features like Riding Modes,

  • Range: 80 km
  • Max Speed: 25 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 1.5 kWh
    ...Read More

    iVOOMi Energy Eco STD Price

    STD
    ₹ 85,795*On-Road Price
    25 Kmph
    80 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    81,999
    Insurance
    3,796
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    85,795
    EMI@1,844/mo
    Close

    iVOOMi Energy Eco STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Length
    1830 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Wheelbase
    1310 mm
    Kerb Weight
    60 kg
    Height
    1300 mm
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    710 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    254 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
    Rear Brake Diameter
    254 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Range
    80 km
    Max Speed
    25 kmph
    Swappable Battery
    Yes
    Motor IP Rating
    IP67
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Remote Start,Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Reverse Assist
    Yes
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Gradeability
    14 Degree
    Additional Features
    Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    4 Hrs.
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    1.5 kWh
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    iVOOMi Energy Eco STD EMI
    EMI1,660 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    77,215
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    77,215
    Interest Amount
    22,364
    Payable Amount
    99,579

