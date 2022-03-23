Eco falls under Electric Bikes, Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Eco STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 85,795. It offers many features like Riding Modes,Eco falls under Electric Bikes, Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Eco STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 85,795. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Anti Theft Alarm, USB Charging Port, Display and specs like:
Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E-
ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A (
Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6
Kmph