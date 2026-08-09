In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Nyx vs Eco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Eco
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 81,999
|Range
|130 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.