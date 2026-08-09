Nyx vs Eco Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Eco Brand Hero Electric iVOOMi Energy Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 81,999 Range 130 km/charge 80 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V 1.5 kWh Charging Time - 4 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.