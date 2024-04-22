HT Auto
iVOOMi Energy Eco On Road Price in Kolkata

iVOOMi Energy Eco Front Right View
iVOOMi Energy Eco Front View
iVOOMi Energy Eco Left View
iVOOMi Energy Eco Rear View
iVOOMi Energy Eco Right View
iVOOMi Energy Eco Footspace View
81,999*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
Eco Price in Kolkata

iVOOMi Energy Eco on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 85,800.

VariantsOn-Road Price
iVOOMi Energy Eco STD₹ 85,800
...Read More

iVOOMi Energy Eco Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 85,795*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
80 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
81,999
Insurance
3,796
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kolkata)
85,795
EMI@1,844/mo
iVOOMi Energy Eco Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Kolkata
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Kolkata
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
Check Everve EF1 details
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Price in Kolkata
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Check Latest Offers
Epluto 7G Price in Kolkata
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

78,999
Check Latest Offers
ETrance Neo Price in Kolkata

Popular iVOOMi Energy Bikes

