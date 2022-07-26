HT Auto
Home Auto News Skoda Enyaq Iv 80 Gets One Off Camper Version Festeval For Eco Road Trips

Skoda Enyaq iV 80 gets one-off camper version FestEVal for eco road trips

The roof tent of the Skoda Enyaq iV 80 can be set up or taken down within a few minutes and can be accessible via a ladder.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 08:04 AM
Skoda Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal
Skoda Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal
Skoda Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal
Skoda Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal

Skoda UK has introduced a one-off camper version of the Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal edition for the upcoming holiday season, eco-friendly road trips and festivals. The vehicle comes equipped with a camping unit from Czech brand Egoe and a black roof tent, allowing the occupants to enjoy the outdoors. On the outside, the Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal edition looks quite similar to the standard Enyaq except for the roof tent mounted on it.

The roof tent can be set up or taken down within a few minutes and can be accessible via a ladder. Inside the tent, there is a double bed, a solar-powered fan, an integrated torch as well as some netting for storage. Above the Egoe camping unit, there are mattress cushions that can be used to create a double bed across the folded rear seats. This can be done with the help of an extendable bed frame.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Rapid Tsi (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Rapid Tsi
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.49 kmpl
₹24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹25.99 - 29.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹26.29 - 29.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Skoda Kushaq gets key updates as part of first anniversary celebrations)

Thanks to the extendable bed frame, two more people can be accommodated inside the Enyaq's cabin, making it a four-person hotel-room even though not as comfortable as a proper motorhome. The camper model also comes with an eight-speaker sound system, ambient lighting Wi-Fi hotspot that can support up to eight devices, and a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The camper model comes with a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 201 hp of power, and an 82 kWh battery offering a WLTP range of up to 544 kilometers. However, the per charge kilometer could get affected by the camping equipment and the increased aerodynamic drag due to the roof tent.

Skoda has clarified that the Skoda Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal is not meant for production anytime soon, but it showcases what owners can do with their vehicles if they add an Egoe box at the back and a tent on the roof.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 07:56 AM IST
TAGS: Skoda Enyaq iV 80 Skoda Skoda Enyaq iV Skoda Enyaq
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
Courtesy: Surendar Jayavelu on Facebook.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spotted ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volvo XC40 Recharge launch: LIVE and latest updates
Volvo XC40 Recharge launch: LIVE and latest updates
In Pics: The Sion may be the first ‘affordable’ solar-powered electric car
In Pics: The Sion may be the first ‘affordable’ solar-powered electric car
Sion, a solar-powered car with panels on body, set for production. Check details
Sion, a solar-powered car with panels on body, set for production. Check details
Tata Motors ties up with EC Wheels, to supply 1,000 XPRES T electric sedans
Tata Motors ties up with EC Wheels, to supply 1,000 XPRES T electric sedans
This confiscated Ferrari 458 Italia turns into Czech Police vehicle
This confiscated Ferrari 458 Italia turns into Czech Police vehicle

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city