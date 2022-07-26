Skoda Enyaq iV 80 gets one-off camper version FestEVal for eco road trips

The roof tent of the Skoda Enyaq iV 80 can be set up or taken down within a few minutes and can be accessible via a ladder.

Skoda UK has introduced a one-off camper version of the Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal edition for the upcoming holiday season, eco-friendly road trips and festivals. The vehicle comes equipped with a camping unit from Czech brand Egoe and a black roof tent, allowing the occupants to enjoy the outdoors. On the outside, the Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal edition looks quite similar to the standard Enyaq except for the roof tent mounted on it.

The roof tent can be set up or taken down within a few minutes and can be accessible via a ladder. Inside the tent, there is a double bed, a solar-powered fan, an integrated torch as well as some netting for storage. Above the Egoe camping unit, there are mattress cushions that can be used to create a double bed across the folded rear seats. This can be done with the help of an extendable bed frame.

Thanks to the extendable bed frame, two more people can be accommodated inside the Enyaq's cabin, making it a four-person hotel-room even though not as comfortable as a proper motorhome. The camper model also comes with an eight-speaker sound system, ambient lighting Wi-Fi hotspot that can support up to eight devices, and a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The camper model comes with a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 201 hp of power, and an 82 kWh battery offering a WLTP range of up to 544 kilometers. However, the per charge kilometer could get affected by the camping equipment and the increased aerodynamic drag due to the roof tent.

Skoda has clarified that the Skoda Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal is not meant for production anytime soon, but it showcases what owners can do with their vehicles if they add an Egoe box at the back and a tent on the roof.

