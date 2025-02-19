Introduction

Introduction

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is a street bike equipped with a 184.4 cc, BS6-compliant, single-cylinder engine producing 17.03 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Developed as a successor to the CB Hornet 160R, it features both front and rear disc brakes, with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) as part of its safety net. Available in a single variant, the bike can be had in four colour options and an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1.4 lakh. The Hornet nameplate is known for its sporty design and performance, and the CB Hornet 160R was one of the best-selling motorcycles from the Japanese manufacturer. The Hornet 2.0 replaced the 160R with a new design and a more powerful engine.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Price:

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is available at Rs. 1,43,451 (ex-showroom). It is offered in a single, fully loaded variant that brings LED lights and disc brakes all around, an assist and slipper clutch, and an LCD cluster, among other features.

When was the Honda Hornet 2.0 launched?

The Honda Hornet 2.0 was first introduced to the market in August 2020 as a successor to the CB Hornet 160R. With the new model came a bigger 184 cc engine and an updated design that made the street bike more aggressive. The Hornet 2.0 was last updated in August 2023 with an OBD2-compliant engine and a new assist and slipper clutch.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda Hornet 2.0 are available?

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in a single variant, priced at ₹1,43,451 (ex-showroom). It comes in four colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

What features are available in the Honda Hornet 2.0?

The Hornet 2.0 retains its predecessor’s styling cues while incorporating modern design elements that bring a more aggressive look. It features a fully digital LCD instrument cluster with a blue backlit display that provides information such as speed, odometer, trip meter, gear position, tachometer, fuel level, and clock. LED lighting is featured as standard, including the headlamp, taillamp, and turn indicators. Additional features include a hazard light switch, an engine kill switch, and golden upside-down (USD) forks, adding a premium touch.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Honda Hornet 2.0?

The Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184.4 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It delivers 17.03 bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of maximum torque at 6,000 rpm. The unit is paired to a five-speed gearbox and, with the 2023 update, gets an assist and slipper clutch.

The suspension system comprises 37 mm USD front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock. The braking setup includes a 276 mm front petal disc and a 220 mm rear petal disc, supported by single-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, featuring a 110/70-section tyre at the front and a 140/70-section tyre at the rear.

What is the Honda Hornet 2.0’s mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage for the Honda Hornet 2.0 is 57.35 km/l, though real-world figures may vary based on riding conditions.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda Hornet 2.0?

The Hornet 2.0 has a kerb weight of 142 kg, a ground clearance of 167mm, and a seat height of 790mm.

What bikes does the Honda Hornet 2.0 rival in its segment?

The Honda Hornet is pitted against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 180, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and the KTM 200 Duke.