HONDA Hornet 2.0

Launch Date: 19 Feb 2025

4.0
19 Reviews
₹1.57 Lakhs
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Hornet 2.0 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 184.4 cc

Hornet 2.0: 184.4 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 42.79 kmpl

Hornet 2.0: 42.3 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 19.46 ps

Hornet 2.0: 16.99 ps

Speed

Category Average: 128.0 kmph

Hornet 2.0: 130.0 kmph

About Honda Hornet 2.0

Latest Update

  • 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Here are the updated motorcycle's key highlights
  • Honda Hornet 2.0 achieves OBD-2B compliance, launched at ₹1.57 lakh

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Hornet 2.0.
    VS
    Honda Hornet 2.0
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Seat View
    Speedometer View
    Engine View
    Fuel Tank View
    Rear Tyre View
    Front Tyre View
    Front Right View
    Honda Hornet 2.0 Variants
    Honda Hornet 2.0 price starts at ₹ 1.57 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹1.57 Lakhs
    184.4 cc
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Hornet 2.0 Expert Review

    Honda originally introduced the CB Hornet 160R in India back in 2015. The automaker gave the sports commuter its legendary 'Hornet' nameplate in a bid to woo the enthusiasts. It was placed against some of the already established rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and the Yamaha FZ 16. With the latest BS 6 emission norms kicking in, the automaker decided not just to update the motorcycle with a new engine but the whole setup alongside, making the bike more premium in the process.

    The introduction of the Hornet 2.0 is also seen as the beginning of Honda's new chapter for India which involves a bunch of new higher capacity motorcycles, majorly sitting in the sub-500 cc division. Built on the same DNA as the CB Hornet 160R, the new bike offers a mix of elements of its predecessor and CB190R which is sold in the international market.

    Honda Hornet 2.0 Images

    14 images
    Honda Hornet 2.0 Colours

    Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Athletic blue metallic
    Mat axis gray metallic
    Pearl igneous black
    Radiant red metallic

    Honda Hornet 2.0 Specifications and Features

    Max Power16.99 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage42.3 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine184.40 cc
    Max Speed130 kmph
    Honda Hornet 2.0 comparison with similar bikes

    Honda Hornet 2.0
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
    Honda NX200
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Yamaha R15S
    Suzuki Gixxer SF
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160
    ₹1.57 Lakhs*
    ₹1.39 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.68 Lakhs*
    ₹1.59 Lakhs*
    ₹1.84 Lakhs*
    ₹1.5 Lakhs*
    ₹1.67 Lakhs*
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*
    Power
    -
    Power
    16.9 PS
    Power
    20.82 PS
    Power
    16.99 PS
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    18.6 PS
    Power
    13.6 PS
    Power
    17.2 PS
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    14.6 Nm
    Torque
    17.25 Nm
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    18.74 Nm
    Torque
    18.74 Nm
    Torque
    21.5 Nm
    Torque
    14.2 Nm
    Torque
    13.8 Nm
    Torque
    14.6 Nm
    Engine
    184.40 cc
    Engine
    163.2 cc
    Engine
    197.75 cc
    Engine
    184.4 cc
    Engine
    199 cc
    Engine
    199.5 cc
    Engine
    249 cc
    Engine
    155
    Engine
    150 cc
    Engine
    160.3 cc
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    146 kg
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    158 kg
    Kerb Weight
    167 kg
    Kerb Weight
    164 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    148 kg
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    2029 mm
    Length
    2050 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2017 mm
    Length
    1999 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2025 mm
    Length
    2017 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Currently viewingHornet 2.0 vs Xtreme 160R 4VHornet 2.0 vs Apache RTR 200 4VHornet 2.0 vs NX200Hornet 2.0 vs Pulsar NS200Hornet 2.0 vs Pulsar RS200Hornet 2.0 vs Pulsar N250Hornet 2.0 vs R15SHornet 2.0 vs Gixxer SFHornet 2.0 vs Pulsar NS160
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Honda Hornet 2.0 EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    184.40 cc |
    ₹ 1.57 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    STD
    184.40 cc |
    ₹1.57 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹2711.77/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Honda Hornet 2.0 User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    19 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    19
    5 rating
    0
    Write a Review
    Hornet A Beast on Roads
    I bought the Hornet 2.0, and wow, it’s a beast on the road. It’s quick, responsive, and handles well in every condition. Perfect for people who want power!By: Anay kumar (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Awesome Performance
    The performance is awesome! This bike doesn’t just look great, it performs even better. From city commutes to long rides, it never disappoints.By: Vivek Chand (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Super Impressed with Hornet 2.0
    I’m really loving the Hornet 2.0! It’s got this powerful feel, the pickup is quick, and the ride is smooth. It’s a fantastic bike for both city and highway rides.By: Mohit Kapoor (Feb 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best in Its Class
    Honda Hornet 2.0 is simply amazing. The styling is cool, and the engine performance is top-notch. Definitely the best in its class, highly recommended!By: Pradeep Ahuja (Feb 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    High Speed Ghost
    The bike looks stylish and offers great value for money. It is affordable, has a cool engine, and is a high-speed vehicleBy: Thippesha K P (Feb 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Agile And Efficient Bike
    The Hornet 2.0’s lightweight frame and efficient engine provide an agile and enjoyable riding experience.By: Vivaan Mehrotra (Jan 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Sporty And Dynamic Ride
    The Honda Hornet 2.0 offers a sporty ride with smooth handling, making it perfect for city and highway adventures.By: Samar Khurana (Jan 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Power Meets Style
    With its sleek design and peppy engine, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is a head-turner with impressive road performance.By: Pranav Luthra (Jan 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish Reliable Bike
    Combining style and reliability, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is an excellent choice for those seeking performance and comfort.By: Balwinder Chahal (Jan 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smooth Powerful Ride
    The Honda Hornet 2.0 delivers a smooth ride with its powerful engine and sporty design, perfect for city rides and highways.By: Stephen Rebello (Jan 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

